CeeDee Lamb encourages Dallas kicker after PAT woes

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in the wildcard round. Taking out Tom Brady in dominating fashion put the Cowboys into the Divisional round, where they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers.

In what was a 31-14 win over the Bucs, it wasn’t without some drama for Dallas as kicker Brett Maher missed his first four extra point attempts in the game. Maher hit his fifth attempt after the Cowboys scored to make it 30-14. Did some encouraging words from a teammate help him shake out of his funk?

After every win, the team over at DallasCowboys.com puts together their “Sounds from the Sideline,” highlighting the players’ reactions to big moments in the game. Their audio/video crew caught this moment between Lamb and Maher on the sideline.

As Maher walks to the bench, Lamb reaches out to his teammate for a high five and lets him know, “we’re behind you, bro. You’re good.” Later in the video, he reminds Maher that he’s bailed the team out with his kicking prowess plenty of times.

Lamb encouraging Maher 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iYOrbkQyO4 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) January 19, 2023

It was a terrible day for Brett Maher. There’s no way around it. But out of that came something beautiful that highlights the best of team sports. When everything went wrong for Brett Maher, CeeDee Lamb didn’t shy away from addressing it and letting him know that he had full confidence in his kicker.

We all have bad days, and sometimes that affects our performance. Having a friend, family member, or teammate encourage you in a low moment can make all the difference. CeeDee Lamb fulfilled all of those roles on Monday Night, providing an encouraging word for Maher in the Cowboys’ win.

As for Lamb. After a rough start to the game, which included two drops, Lamb caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Nice way to bounce back for the Cowboys’ lead wide receiver.

9 Oklahoma Sooners ranked inside the updated On300









View

9 items



Former Oklahoma Sooners: A look back at CeeDee Lamb’s OU career









View

32 photos



Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.