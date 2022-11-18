Cedric Tillman is the final piece of the Vols’ playoff puzzle

From top to bottom, Tennessee football is stacked with talented players. That’s particularly true on offense and even more particularly at the skill positions. Many of them have been a huge part of the Vols’ success at this point in the season.

Through the first 10 games, Hendon Hooker has thrown for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Hooker has also put up an impressive 181.8 passer rating, is completing over 71 percent of his passes, is averaging over 10 yards an attempt and also has 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

However, Tennessee football’s most impressive breakout weapon has been Jalin Hyatt. The Junior from Irmo, SC has racked up over 1,100 yards, and 15 touchdowns so far this season. Alongside Hyatt, have been Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton carrying the Volunteer’s offense to a 9-1 record.

Even with all that talent, though, the most important piece to the Vols Championship run is just getting started. Cedric Tillman, who got hurt in Week 3 against the Akron Zips and didn’t return until Week 9 against the Kentucky Wildcats, has been slowly healing and should be ready to make an explosive impact for the final stretch of the season.

Tillman was held out of the Vols’ 66-24 win over the Missouri Tigers. Heupel said he could have played, though, and that he’d be ready this week. Given the recent injury, the fact that it was raining in the game and the fact that UT was able to move the ball at will against Mizzou, the move made sense.

Through the first two games of the season, Tillman was blazing hot, with 230 yards and a touchdown. He then suffered that ankle injury early against Akron. Despite Tillman’s absence, the Vols have been able to keep their foot on the gas and currently sit just one spot outside of the College Football Playoff.

While they have been able to hold their own without the Incredible receiver, Tennessee football needs him more than ever Entering the home stretch of the season. Last year, in the final four games of the season, Tillman combined for 556 yards and 7 touchdowns.

As one of the best receivers in the nation, Tillman will certainly add some serious threats that will put the Vols offense onto another level come playoff time. He was their leading receiver at the Georgia Bulldogs, and fully healthy, he and Hyatt should make this offense impossible to defend.