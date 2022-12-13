Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, won’t play in Orange Bowl

Despite the encore to his breakout 2021 season being disrupted by injury, Cedric Tillman is ready to take his game to the next level. The Tennessee wide receiver announced via social media on Monday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl when the Vols play Clemson in Miami later this month. Tillman was limited to just six games this season after suffering a high ankle sprain back in September, but he has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and now plans to focus on his pre-draft process after being an integral part of Tennessee’s two-year turnaround under head Coach Josh Heupel and his staff.

Tillman finished with 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, most notably coming through with nine catches for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Tennessee’s tone-setting win at Pittsburgh in the second week of the season. He suffered his ankle injury the following week against Akron and missed the next four games as the Vols took off en route to a 10-win season. After returning at the end of October, Tillman was in and out of the lineup over the final five games of the season.

After returning against Kentucky and catching seven passes for 68 yards in the loss at Georgia, Tillman was a late scratch against Missouri on Senior Day, and he didn’t play in the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt after playing every snap and catching nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the loss at South Carolina.

In a tweet, Tillman posted “Thank you Vol Nation. I will always bleed orange” along with a graphic including the following message:

“Vol Nation –

“My journey as a Tennessee Volunteer has been unforgettable. From Las Vegas to Knoxville, the past five years have shaped me in so many ways.

“Thanks to my coaches, especially Coach Heupel, for believing in me and pushing me. Playing for Coach Heupel the past two years has been rewarding and helped me take my game to the next level.

“Thanks to my teammates. We have been through so much and built a Brotherhood that will last forever. I am proud of what we have accomplished in putting Tennessee back on the map.

“Thanks to the support staff from academics, equipment, athletic training and nutrition for helping all of us along the way.

“Thanks to Vol Nation – there is truly no greater fan base in the country. Your year-round support, the energy you provide on gameday no matter if we were home or on the road, is something I will never forget.

“I’d like to thank God and my family for their support during this process. Although I battled through injury this season, I am grateful I returned for my 2022 senior year and now I turn my attention to the next level. In order to be fully healthy and ready to go as I prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, I will not play in the Orange Bowl but will fully support my teammates.

“It’s an Honor to be a VFL forever. Thank you.”

Tillman’s explosion during a breakout 2021 season – he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2012, setting a program record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch (seven) and developing a unique connection with quarterback Hendon Hooker – gave him an NFL decision to make a year ago, and he opted to return for his redshirt senior season.

“I feel like there was still more to prove on the field and there’s some things I feel like I need to work on, and I was excited about what Tennessee could do,” Tillman said at SEC Media Days back in July. “I’m really excited about the season. We’ve got Hendon coming back, got a lot of guys coming back, so I feel like we have some stuff to prove this year.”

This was always likely to be Tillman’s final season with the Vols, but even an injury-hit campaign where he never really was able to show his full ability after an Akron defender tackled him low and from behind in the first half of a chippy game during the third week of the season isn’t giving Tillman second thoughts.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Las Vegas is still the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft class according to ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. – fellow ESPN Analyst Matt Miller has him fifth at his position – and his Senior Bowl invite suggests his stock at the next level remains fairly high and the opportunity there could see Tillman solidify himself as a second-round pick at worst.

At the height of his powers in 2021, Tillman was lighting up both Alabama (seven catches for 152 yards and one touchdown) and Georgia (10 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown), plus putting up seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns on Purdue in the Music City Bowl. He surpassed the 100-yard mark five times in the final six games of last season and scored 10 touchdowns in a seven-game tear including games against the aforementioned SEC Elites plus ranked Ole Miss and Kentucky teams.

It was impressive to watch and a great story for a player who totaled just eight catches in his first three seasons at Tennessee having come to Knoxville only after the Vols’ previous coaching staff, just on the job and needing bodies, took a flier on Tillman out of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. A late-bloomer who had a big senior season on a roster Laden with Power 5 talent, Tillman had no offers and virtually no prospects leading up to National Signing Day in 2018. He had started to scout out potential walk-on opportunities.

Then-Southern California head coach Clay Helton talked to Tillman during a visit to the school and clued in his brother Tysonthen Tennessee’s Offensive Coordinator for Jeremy Pruitt and now the head coach at Western Kentucky, on Tillman, he signed with the Vols having never seen the campus and the rest is history.

Tillman helped Tennessee’s takeoff in 2021 as his hard work paid off in a big way, but didn’t get to be part of the Vols’ breakthrough 10-win season this fall. He was a vital part of the Pittsburgh win with his big plays and crunch-time heroics to make up for some missed chances, but his injury had him sidelined for the heights of the Florida, LSU and Alabama wins. Tillman underwent “tightrope” ankle surgery in an attempt to get back on the field quicker, but he still missed a third of the season.

He returned with four catches for 22 yards in the win against Kentucky, then was one of the bright spots in the Georgia loss, winning his share of Battles against another NFL prospect in Kelee Ringo. But after going through warmups normally and donning his uniform during Senior Day ahead of kickoff against Missouri, Tillman didn’t play against Missouri. He hauled in a couple of his trademark contested jump-ball touchdowns in the loss at South Carolina, which was marred by the loss of quarterback and running-mate Hooker to a season- and college-career-ending knee injury, before not making the trip to Vanderbilt.

Tillman finishes a memorable Tennessee career with 109 catches for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns (tied for the 10th-most in program history) and six 100-yard games (tied for eighth-most in program history) in 44 games.