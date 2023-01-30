Cedi Osman Moves Past Daniel Gibson On Cavs All-Time Three Pointers List

Time sure does fly.

It feels like it was just yesterday that Cleveland signed Cedi Osman to a contract and he joined a LeBron James-run Cavs team that had Finals aspirations every season.

Now Cedi is in his sixth season with the Cavs and he’s making his mark in the Cleveland record book.

Osman needed three three-pointers against the Clippers on Sunday night in order to move into the number six spot on the Cavs’ all-time three-pointers made list. He was able to knock down his third of the game in the second half. bringing his total to 579 Threes and counting in Cavs uniform.

