Cedar Summerstock lands NEA grant – Austin Daily Herald

Cedar Summerstock lands NEA grant Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Cedar Summerstock Theater of Mitchell County has Landed a $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant that will be used to support its “Stories to Stage” project this summer, according to artistic director and founder, Nancy Lee.

The funds will help launch the CST production of “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as support interactive musical theater and literacy activities throughout the summer.

The theater camp curriculum will incorporate classics such as “Aesop’s Fables” and college actors will host library events to engage school-age children in great children’s literature represented in musicals. Pre-show activities during the production of “The Wizard of Oz” will provide further opportunities for children of all ages to make connections between literature and theater.

The grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects Awards that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

CST invites college students from nationally-recognized theater arts programs to spend the summer learning their craft with professional directors, choreographers and technical designers. CST provides a platform for unique educational opportunities that showcase deserving talent both on-stage and behind-the-scenes.

The 2023 season will begin with the production of “Spamalot,” June 15-25; “Church Basement Ladies,” June 29-July 21; “Forever Plaid,” July 6-23; and culminating with “Wizard of Oz,” July 27-Aug. 6.

For more about CST and ticket information, go to: www.cedarsummerstock.org.