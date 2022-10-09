Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall wins 4A Iowa state golf Championship

After a competitive first round Friday in the Class 4A boys state golf tournament at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Saturday served as one final chance for Golfers and their teams to claim a state championship.

It was Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior Reid Hall who took medalist honors by following his 1-over-par 71 Friday with even-par Saturday to finish with a score of 141. West Des Moines Valley freshman Braeden Nelson finished second, one stroke behind Hall.

Hall, Kennedy’s first state champion, said playing on his “home turf” and having fans there to cheer him on was a boost.

“It feels great to win a state championship, especially out here on a course that I am familiar with,” Hall said. “The support that I have had these past few days has been awesome. Everyone was super loud and electric, which definitely helped me along the way.”

Johnston players pose for a photo after winning the team title during the Class 4A high school boys' golf state championship, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Johnston won the team title with a score of 595, plus-35 over two days, with Cedar Falls two strokes behind for second place.

Dragons Coach Carson Hattel said he couldn’t ask for a better group of young men than the crew he took to Elmcrest: senior Ben Christy, junior Owen Howe, junior Krishiv Gupta, freshman Andrew Johannsen, junior Tyler Herrmann, senior Nate Freidhoff, and senior substitute Jacob Peterson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button