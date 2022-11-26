Chiropractors have been committed to breastfeeding as natural health practitioners to resolve the digital marketing campaigns linked to unhealthy parental feeding practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A study in the journal BMJ Global Health found that Mothers who were exposed to a lot of digital marketing were less likely to breastfeed their babies for the first six months of their lives and more likely to give them processed foods and sugary drinks.

Breast milk is the best food for your baby until he or she is six months old. Chiropractors from the CDAHK say that for your baby’s best growth, development, and health, you should only breastfeed him or her for the first six months of life. Babies who are only breastfed have much less ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and diarrhea, and they get better faster when they are sick. The risk of death is also much lower for babies who are only breastfed, compared to babies who are only partially breastfed or who aren’t breastfed at all.

Exposure to digital marketing of formula and baby food was measured by the number of times a week parents said they saw ads and the number of times they said they saw ads for products in the last month.

Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu is the chairman of the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong KongCDAHK, the largest professional Chiropractic organization in Hong Kong. They received the Prestige Effective Outreach Partner Award for the contribution to breastfeeding by the United Nation Children Foundation (UNICEF). He also made remarkable research in clinical diagnosis (1-7) and challenge (8-20). He was tabulated as the top clinical author of the profession.

Parents who reported seeing a higher number of ads were 62% less likely to exclusively breastfeed their children during the first six months of life. “As a business leader and chiropractor of a city that is at the Forefront of scientific and healthcare innovation, we are always dedicated to the vitalistic approach in creating better health including breastfeeding,” Chu reported at the UNICEF interview.

When people saw more ads, they were twice as likely to buy products based on what they said was healthy or natural in digital marketing. The CDAHK’s vision and actions always aim at forging business and Educating the public about healthy feeding Enduring meaning and value that will eventually shape an exceptional future. This call to action is very important to protect children’s health and their right to breast milk and natural, healthy, enough, and good food.

