CCM Design and Visual Arts Students Portfolio Exhibition

MORRIS COUNTY — Looking for an opportunity to view creative works from the next generation of designers and artists? Visit the Art Gallery at County College of Morris (CCM) and you’ll be able to explore multiple works by students at the Fall 2022 Design and Visual Arts Portfolio Class Exhibition.

The exhibition opens December 1 and runs through December 15 in the Art Gallery located in the Sherman H. Master Learning Resource Center (LRC), on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. The exhibition is a joint showing of pieces created by students in both the Visual Arts and Design programs at CCM. Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Two receptions, free and open to the public, will take place. The first will be held on Thursday, December 1, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, as a casual get-together in the Art Gallery to view student artworks. The second, a Presentation Reception will be held Thursday, December 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, which will showcase works in the form of PowerPoints, books, business cards, resumes, and other formats. That one will be held in the LRC Reading Room.

At CCM, Portfolio classes represent the summation of a student’s work from two years of creative studies at the college.

“Portfolio classes at CCM help students to critique, improve and select their best work; create effective presentations; write documents for marketing their creative work; and develop portfolios to gain entrance to four-year Colleges and Universities should they wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” notes Todd LW Doney, CCM Professor of Visual Arts.

“I am consistently amazed and inspired by the work of our students,” adds Kelly Whalen, chair of the Art & Design department. “It’s such an honor to watch them as they grow and develop their skills and talent.”

For information on CCM’s Art & Design programs click here.

Related

Comments

Comments



