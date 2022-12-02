CCIW is represented by the CSC Academic All-District® Volleyball Team

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Twelve Women’s volleyball student-athletes from College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) institutions have received Academic All-District® honors from College Sports Communicators (CSC), according to a Tuesday afternoon announcement.

Six CCIW teams had a representative on the list, including multiple student-athletes from Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin and North Central.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs .

CCIW 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Honorees

Caroline Hurst, Augustana

Katie Jensen, Carroll

Abby Erdman, Illinois Wesleyan

Lily Summers, Illinois Wesleyan

Sophia Howell, Millikin

Kailee Itzenhuiser, Millikin

Jessi Kreder, Millikin

Tori Stuart, Millikin

Abbi Barickman, North Central

Kendra Battle, North Central

Amber Vande Hi North Central

Adriana Rodriguez, North Park

