CCIW is represented by the CSC Academic All-District® Volleyball Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Twelve Women’s volleyball student-athletes from College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) institutions have received Academic All-District® honors from College Sports Communicators (CSC), according to a Tuesday afternoon announcement.
Six CCIW teams had a representative on the list, including multiple student-athletes from Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin and North Central.
The 2022 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.
The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs .
CCIW 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Honorees
Caroline Hurst, Augustana
Katie Jensen, Carroll
Abby Erdman, Illinois Wesleyan
Lily Summers, Illinois Wesleyan
Sophia Howell, Millikin
Kailee Itzenhuiser, Millikin
Jessi Kreder, Millikin
Tori Stuart, Millikin
Abbi Barickman, North Central
Kendra Battle, North Central
Amber Vande Hi North Central
Adriana Rodriguez, North Park
| CCIW Twitter | CCIW Instagram | CCIW Facebook |
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently services nine member institutions including Augustana College (Rock Island, Ill.), Carroll University (Waukesha, Wis.), Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.), Elmhurst University (Elmhurst, Ill.), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, Ill.), Millikin University (Decatur, Ill.), North Central College (Naperville, Ill.), North Park University (Chicago, Ill.) and Wheaton College ( Wheaton, Ill.).