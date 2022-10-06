CC Top Music, Arts, & Beyond holds Soft Opening Friday, Oct. 14 in Carson City | Carson City Nevada News

CC Top Music, Arts, & Beyond LLC is excited to welcome you to its store’s soft opening on Friday, Oct. 14 from 12 pm to 8 pm

CCTop is a unique store in north Carson City offering our customers a comfortable, pet-friendly shopping experience.

CCTop offers a very unique blend of products and services including guitars, home decor, pet accessories, & hand crafted designs. We are planning a calendar full of fun and informative art/craft classes for both, children & adults.

CCTop will represent the following & much more:

1. Unique hand painted re-purposed furniture, home accessories, and outdoor decor.

2. Dixie Belle Mineral Chalk paints. Huge assortment of colors, sealers, wax, & other Dixie Belle products.

3. Assortment of paint brushes and art supplies.

4. Fun kid’s decor & kid’s accessories.

5. Pet Boutique. Dog and cat accessories including toys, collars, pet clothing, & pet-owner gifts.

6. Unique gifts for everyone.

7. Art/craft classes designed for children & adults, as well as a private room for birthday parties.

Come check out our top notch Guitar store including:

1. ESP Guitars

2. Dean Guitars

3. Peavey Amplification

4. Trace Elliott Amplification

5. Other top name brands, and select “previously loved” guitar brands available

6. A full line of guitar and bass accessories

7. Select “previously loved” amplifiers from Fender, Roland, Hayden, and more

8. We buy select used and vintage acoustic and electric guitars and basses, and certain brands of amplification

Curt Dony, Managing Member, wants to welcome you to the opening of the unique experience of CCTop!

CC Top Music, Arts and Beyond is located in the Hot Springs Shopping Center, next to Creativity Corner and Jimmy John’s at 2319 North Carson Street, Carson City NV 89706.

Contact us at: [email protected] or 775-515-4306. See us on Facebook (Facebook page coming soon).

Hours of Operation:

Sunday Closed

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12PM-8PM

Wednesday 2PM-7PM

Thursday 12PM-8PM

Friday 12PM-8PM

Saturday 12PM-8PM