CBS Sports to televise more Women’s soccer matches

CBS Sports has announced that they have partnered with ata football to broadcast more Women’s soccer matches. Ata football is an over-the-top streaming service that focuses on bringing Women’s soccer to more households in the United States. The American company was established in 2019.

This partnership essentially means that CBS Sports will air 15 Women’s games throughout the current campaign. Matches from the D1 Arkema (France), FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany), and Serie A Femminile (Italy) are all set to be featured during this timeframe. The company’s main sports channel, CBS Sports Network, will exclusively air these matches live.

CBS Sports to televise more Women’s soccer

The first match to be broadcast on the network will be Paris Saint-Germain Feminine versus FC Fleury 91 on Sunday, September 25th at 6:45AM (ET). PSG’s Women’s team finished second in the table last season. Fleury also had a solid 2021/22 season as well, as they finished fourth in the D1 Arkema.

Matches aired on CBS Sports Network will generally consist of the top Women’s teams available. In fact, 17 of the 21 UEFA Women’s Champions League winners all play in the three aforementioned leagues. Lyon, widely considered to be the premier women’s club in the world, have won this competition a record eight times. Frankfurt have the next best UCL titles with four.

United States Women’s national team members Lindsey Horan and Catarina Macario both currently play for Lyon. CBS Sports Network will air both matchups between PSG and Lyon throughout the season.

In Germany, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg have combined to win all of the league titles in the last decade. Both games between the two Massive Clubs will also be featured on live TV. Outside of these matches, additional schedules will be announced by CBS Sports at a later date.

The addition of the three European Leagues adds to CBS Sports’ current portfolio of Women’s soccer. CBS Sports, and their partner Paramount+, also broadcast National Women’s Soccer League and Barclays Women’s Super League games as well.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire