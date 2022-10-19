CBS Sports launches ‘House of Champions’ podcast focusing on all-things soccer

CBS Sports has a brand-new soccer podcast launching just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. “The House of Champions” officially launches on Wednesday with host Ian Joy being joined by CBS Sports soccer Insider Fabrizio Romano.

Make sure to click the link and follow this daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports, bringing you the very best analysis, commentary, Picks and more from the world’s most popular sport. CBS Sport soccer host Ian Joy is joined by a team of CBS Talent you’ll know well from the ¡Qué Golazo! podcast, bringing you the latest from Europe and beyond.

From our Champions League coverage to the Europa League, the World Cup, Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga and everywhere in between, this is your home for daily soccer news and analysis. From Champions League previews and reacting to breaking news to guest appearances and more, “The House of Champions” will give you everything you need.

Joy is hosting with former West Ham and Aston Villa man Nigel Reo-Coker, as well as James Benge and Jonathan Johnson from CBSSports.com all as analysts and of course, Romano giving you all the inside scoop on the transfer market.

“House of Champions” episodes will be available on the show’s YouTube channel and on podcast streaming platforms everywhere, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Be sure to follow the show on Twitter — @ChampsHouseCBS.