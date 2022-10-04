CBS Sports’ grades after Week 5 slam Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season was a good one, with some of the top teams in the country struggling while others continued to shine. In one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, No. 1 Georgia struggled against a lowly Missouri team, winning by a score of 26-22 as a 31-point road favorite.

Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 2 Alabama continued to roll, defeating No. 20 Arkansas 49-26. In another battle of ranked SEC teams, No. 14 Ole Miss defeated No. 7 Kentucky at home, winning 22-19. In a surprise, Texas A&M was knocked out of the top 25 after losing to Mississippi State, 42-24.

In the ACC, No. 5 Clemson handled business against No. 10 NC State, winning at home by a score of 30-20. Shifting to the Big 12, Oklahoma looked bad for the second straight week, losing to TCU 55-24. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, looked very solid in a 36-25 road win over Baylor. Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State all won, although the Wolverines and Nittany Lions did not look as dominant as once thought.

Following Saturday’s slate of games, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee released his report card for the national title contenders based on odds released last week by Caesars Sportsbook. Check out his grades and analysis below.