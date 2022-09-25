CBS And FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

The Week 3 NFL announcer pairings are set for CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. Who will be calling each of the early- and late-afternoon window games on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and where are the lead announcers for CBS and FOX heading this week?

CBS announcers for Week 3

It is a quiet week for CBS, with just five games on Sunday of Week 3. CBS announcers will be covering four early window NFL games, with just one game being broadcast on CBS in the afternoon. After the CBS studio crew hands over the mic following their pregame show, which games will we hear each set of CBS announcers covering?

To see which CBS game(s) will be televised in your area, check out the Week 3 TV coverage map.

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears | 1 pm ET

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady (field reporter)

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts | 1 pm ET

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | 1 pm ET

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets | 1 pm ET

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers | 4:05 pm ET

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

FOX announcers for Week 3

FOX has the doubleheader this week, and they have a broader week of coverage, with eight games. FOX announcers will head to five games in the early window and then a further three games in the late-afternoon window. The FOX studio crew will also be on hand for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage and provide in-game updates.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | 1 pm ET

Dan Hellie, Matt Millen, Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings | 1 pm ET

Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi (field reporters)

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots | 1 pm ET

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans | 1 pm ET

Joe Davis, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers | 1 pm ET

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Gren Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 4:25 pm ET

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks | 4:25 pm ET

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals | 4:25 pm ET

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

NBC announcers for Week 3

Sunday’s Week 3 TV schedule will, as always, finish with NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football. We have now settled into the rhythm of Sunday Night Football without Al Michaels, who is instead over on Amazon prime with Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday Night Football. The NBC studio team will be on air to handle pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos | 8:20 p.m. ET

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

ESPN/ABC announcers for 2022

Last week ESPN had two booths, as we have coinciding Monday Night Football games on ESPN and ABC. This week, they are back down to one game, so we will see them return to their lead booth, with the ESPN studio team providing pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants | 8:15 p.m. ET

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)