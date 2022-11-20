CBS, and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

Things get back to normal again this week when it comes to the NFL announcers’ schedule for Week 11. While there is an International Series game, it is on Monday Night Football, so we do not have the extra game kicking off early on Sunday. Let’s take a look at which games the CBS and FOX announcers are calling in Week 11 of the NFL season.

CBS Announcers for Week 11

CBS is back with the double-header again this week, as their five games split three and two between the early and late-afternoon windows. We will hear CBS’ lead announcers in the blockbuster game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

If you are looking to find out which CBS and FOX games will be broadcast in your area, check out our Week 11 NFL coverage map. If the game you were hoping to see is not being shown in your area, then the CBS studio crew will be keeping you up to date with all the latest from around the league, as well as providing pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts | 1 p.m

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

New York Jets at New England Patriots | 1 p.m

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings | 4:25 p.m

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers | 4:25 p.m

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

FOX Announcers for Week 11

FOX does not have the doubleheader in Week 11, which means we see a five-to-one split of their six games this week. If I had told you ahead of the season that in Week 11, the lead FOX announcers would be covering the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, you would have thought I had gone crazy, but here we are.

In addition to their game coverage, the FOX studio crew will be kicking off the day with pregame analysis. They will then be providing Halftime and postgame analysis to keep you up to date with all the action from around the NFL in Week 11.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens | 1 p.m

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans | 1 p.m

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale (field reporter)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Detroit Lions at New York Giants | 1 p.m

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen; Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos | 4:05 p.m

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

NBC NFL Announcers for the 2022 Season

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers | 8:20 p.m

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

ESPN NFL Announcers in 2022

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals | 8:15 p.m

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)