CBS 58 takes a look at the new X-Golf facility inside American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — X-Golf opened at American Family Field just last month. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, CBS 58 stopped by to see all that it has to offer.
You may not think of golf when you hear the words “take me out to the ballgame,” but the Brewers might just change that.
The former stadium club has been transformed into an X-Golf facility.
You can watch the game from one of the best and most comfortable seats in the house, a recliner. Or get up during the seventh inning stretch and play a game of golf on one of the seven golf simulators. The three-level space also has two bars and a food menu that you can’t find anywhere else in the park.
X-Golf is open year-round. Visitors who come during the off-season should use the restaurant/team store entrance.