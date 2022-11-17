CBS 5 to air Monday Night Football game between Cardinals, 49ers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their big Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, and Arizonans can watch the game without needing cable. The Red Birds will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers around 6:15 pm, and fans in the Grand Canyon State can watch it on CBS 5. In fact, Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune will be down there for complete coverage before and after the game. On Monday, Arizona’s Family will have a pre-game show starting at 5:30 pm about how big a game it is for the 4-6 Cardinals. And then stick around on CBS 5 for Arizona’s Family Post-Game show to hear from coaches and players about the game.

The Cardinals are third in the NFC West, behind the 5-4 49ers and the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks. The team is a little banged up. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play. Also questionable are left tackle DJ Humphries, left guard Max Garcia, kicker Matt Prater and cornerback Byron Murphy, Jr. Wide Receiver Marquise “Hollywod” Brown is coming back from injured reserve, but it’s unclear if he’ll play Monday.

Monday’s game at Estadio Azteca is one of five international games for the NFL this season, although it’s the only one not in Europe. A sellout crowd is expected.

The 49ers-Cardinals Matchup on Monday comes about 17 years after the two teams were part of the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the US, which was also at Estadio Azteca. Arizona beat San Francisco 31-14 in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans. This will be the fifth regular season game played at Estadio Azteca and the first since 2019.

The Cardinals have two Latino players on the roster — Max Garcia and Will Hernandez. Both are offensive linemen. Garcia’s dad is Mexican, and the 31-year-old is proud of his heritage. In the Cardinals’ locker room last week, they wore a hooded sweatshirt that said “yea…soy Latino” across the front. He said he’s confident the number of Latinos in the league will grow. “As the game progresses, we reach more countries, the game will evolve,” Garcia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

