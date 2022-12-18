CBS 13 SPORTS: Imperial Valley soccer teams looking to advance in the Grossmont tournament

Brawley and Imperial make it to the second week of the soccer tournament playing to advance in the semi-finals located in Spring Valley, California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Imperial Tigers and Brawley Wildcats continued on today in the Grossmont Boys Soccer Tournament held at Mount Miguel High School.

Brawley played against the Mount Miguel Matadors this morning and won 2-1.

A penalty kick by Wildcats Victor Ramirez scored the winning goal.

Brawley continued in the semi-finals against El Capitan High School and defeated the Vaqueros 3-0. Brawley will advance to the final on Thursday afternoon.

The Imperial Tigers took on the Madison High Warhawks.

Seniors Sebastian Gutierrez scored four goals and Daniel Ortega and Ethan Gonzalez each scored one.

Madison couldn’t catch up with only three goals. Imperial took the win 6-3.

Although, they did not continue on because they finished 1-1-1.

The Tigers will go head to head against Brawley at home on January 5th.