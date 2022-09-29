CBDCs Goal Is Complete Control Over Humanity – Bitcoin Magazine

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Natalie Smolenski, chair of the Texas Blockchain Council, to break down the case for why we should not allow central bank digital currencies to be considered by our politicians and governments and how those in power are working to dismantle separation of powers in order to behave with impunity towards the American people.

Q: It’s almost like the state secretly hates you. If only someone had been warning people about this the whole time.

Natalie Smolenski: Whether they hate you or not, “hate” is almost too personal. They don’t care about you. Power is Sovereign in a way that is morally neutral, like the exercise of power is unaccountable, it is final, it is not subject to adjudication or contestation. This is why the enlightenment-era political theorists said the only way to have a just society was to pit power against power. The separation of powers as a foundational principle of our society. It wasn’t perfect, but it was the best model that had been developed to date.

Now we see, major political party leaders explicitly arguing that we don’t need the separation of powers anymore and procedurally working to undermine it. What does that mean? It means whether they like you or hate you, they will behave with impunity towards you. That’s the end goal.