CBC to host Newark Mayor for doc screening

Below are our Picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Monday Night Skating: Summer’s Song

Monday, Sept. 26

7:30-9:30 p.m

Laurel Skate Center

9890 Brewers Court

Laurel, Md.

Facebook

Monday Night Skating celebrates a fond Farewell to summer with beachwear and big hats with “Summer’s Song.” They encourage you to break out your summer beachwear, big glam shades, flip flops, pool noodles, floaties, and summer attire for a night of skating in Laurel.

Reign: Let the Good Times Rule

A drag performance at DIK Bar. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, Sept. 26

8-11 p.m

DIK Bar

1637 17th Street, NW (second floor)

Facebook

Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey host a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen.

UTICA at Pitchers

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8 p.m

Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, NW

Facebook

Utica of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will perform at Pitchers on Wednesday in a show Hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla. There will be a meet and greet Hosted by Ba’naka starting at 9 pm at this free event.

Queens of King Street at the Movies: Bros

Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane in “Bros.” (Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures)

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m

AMC Hoffman Movie Theater

206 Swamp Fox Road

Alexandria, Va.

Facebook

Catch a movie with the Queens of King Street in Alexandria, Va. it’s Thursday. On the screen this week: the 8 pm showing of “Bros.”

Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party

A drag interpretation of the Witches of Hocus Pocus. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, Sept. 30

9 p.m

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, NW

Facebook

Citrine hosts a watch party for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Friday.

Crab Feast 8

Saturday, Oct. 1

12-3 p.m

Washington Canoe Club

3700 Water Street, NW

$75

Tickets

The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Preservation League present Crab Feast 8. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs and ice cream.

Eek! A Leatherman!

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Oct. 1

9 p.m

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, NW

Facebook

The Highwaymen TNT invite you to a bar night at Uproar with treats and Jello shooters. It is a cash function evening.

The B52s at The Anthem

Saturday, Oct. 1

7:30 p.m

The Anthem

901 Wharf Street, SW

$75-$175

Facebook | Tickets

The B52s & KC and the Sunshine Band perform at The Anthem on Saturday. get your tickets while you still can!

Domingo‘s Got Talent Presenta: FABULOSÉ

Saturday, Oct. 1

11 p.m

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, NW

$10 advance / $15 door

Facebook

Domingø hosts a night with music by La Sokko: a “latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad.”

Broadway Brunch

Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, Oct. 2

10 am – 3 pm

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, SE

Website

Join Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese for treats, toons and twirls at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Broadway Brunch on Sunday.