CBC to host Newark Mayor for doc screening

Below are our Picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Monday Night Skating: Summer’s Song
Monday, Sept. 26
7:30-9:30 p.m
Laurel Skate Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Facebook
Monday Night Skating celebrates a fond Farewell to summer with beachwear and big hats with “Summer’s Song.” They encourage you to break out your summer beachwear, big glam shades, flip flops, pool noodles, floaties, and summer attire for a night of skating in Laurel.
Reign: Let the Good Times Rule
Monday, Sept. 26
8-11 p.m
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, NW (second floor)
Facebook
Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey host a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen.
UTICA at Pitchers
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, NW
Facebook
Utica of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will perform at Pitchers on Wednesday in a show Hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla. There will be a meet and greet Hosted by Ba’naka starting at 9 pm at this free event.
Queens of King Street at the Movies: Bros
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m
AMC Hoffman Movie Theater
206 Swamp Fox Road
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook
Catch a movie with the Queens of King Street in Alexandria, Va. it’s Thursday. On the screen this week: the 8 pm showing of “Bros.”
Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party
Friday, Sept. 30
9 p.m
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, NW
Facebook
Citrine hosts a watch party for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Friday.
Crab Feast 8
Saturday, Oct. 1
12-3 p.m
Washington Canoe Club
3700 Water Street, NW
$75
Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Preservation League present Crab Feast 8. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs and ice cream.
Eek! A Leatherman!
Saturday, Oct. 1
9 p.m
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, NW
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to a bar night at Uproar with treats and Jello shooters. It is a cash function evening.
The B52s at The Anthem
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, SW
$75-$175
Facebook | Tickets
The B52s & KC and the Sunshine Band perform at The Anthem on Saturday. get your tickets while you still can!
Domingo‘s Got Talent Presenta: FABULOSÉ
Saturday, Oct. 1
11 p.m
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, NW
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook
Domingø hosts a night with music by La Sokko: a “latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad.”
Broadway Brunch
Sunday, Oct. 2
10 am – 3 pm
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, SE
Website
Join Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese for treats, toons and twirls at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Broadway Brunch on Sunday.