CBBN all-league volleyball, girls soccer | Prep Sports

West Valley’s Kennedy Webb and Kendall Moore were named players of the year in their respective CBBN sports this fall. The Yakima Herald-Republic will publish its fall sports Honor roll page in the Wednesday print edition on Nov. 23. Here are the full CBBN all-league teams for volleyball and girls soccer:

VOLLEYBALL

Co-Players of the year: Kennedy Webb, sr., West Valley and Ashton McMahon, sr., Wenatchee.

Coach of the year: Marni McMahon, Wenatchee.

FIRST TEAM

OH: Shaela Allen-Greggs, sr., Davis; Lily Kinloch, sr., West Valley. MH: Kailey Willsey, so., Davis; Maren Stuber, so., Wenatchee. RS: Paytan Andrews, jr., Moses Lake. S: Eva Jo Berry, so., Wenatchee; Lexi Barbee, sr., West Valley. L/DS: Emily Strong, sr., West Valley.

SECOND TEAM

OH: Keira Demirjian, so., Wenatchee; Tori Wolsborn, sr., Eastmont. MB: Emma Bennett, sr., Eastmont; Kaitlyn Leaverton, jr., West Valley. S: Evelin Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Elise Baier, Jr., Wenatchee. L/DS: Jazlynn Torres, sr., Moses Lake.

LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION

OH: Emily Anderson, sr., Sunnyside; Litzy Carillo, sr., Davis. MB: Alivia Colbert, fr., Eisenhower; Emilia Gonzalez, sr., West Valley. S: Jansyn Carrizales, sr., Sunnyside; Kathleen Velasquez-Ledezma, sr., Davis. L/DS: Heather Barbee, so., West Valley; Mya Morales, so., Sunnyside.

GIRLS SOCCER

Offensive player of the year: Kendall Moore, sr., West Valley (midfield).

Co-Defensive players of the year: Ashlyn Valdovinos, sr., West Valley (defender) and Anastasia Jarecki, sr., Wenatchee (GK).

Coach of the year: Noe Gutierrez, Eisenhower.

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Jes Lizotte, jr., West Valley; Liliana Johnson, jr., Eastmont; Anna Ribellia, sr., Moses Lake; Piper Davidson, Jr., Wenatchee. Midfield: Bailey Steiner, jr., West Valley; Esperanza Haro, jr., Eisenhower; Paige Fischer, jr., Eastmont; Talia Hurst, sr., Wenatchee. Defender: Bella Rotondo, so., West Valley; Grace Kunz, sr., Wenatchee; Natalie Boles, jr., Wenatchee.

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Alexia Lee, sr., Eisenhower; Bianca Osorio, jr., Sunnyside; Bella Huberdeau, sr., Moses Lake; Masyn Heggem, sr., Wenatchee. Midfield: Arlene Mendez, sr., Davis; Isabella Diehm, so., Eisenhower; Kaitlyn Rudick, jr., West Valley; Gigi Doucette, so., West Valley; Kylee Maytrychit, jr., Eastmont. Defender: Alyssa Lee, jr., Eisenhower; Joelee Green, sr., Moses Lake; Anna Klinkenberg, sr., Eastmont; Kylee Weems, sr., Eastmont. GK: Alexis Torres, jr., Davis.

LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION

Midfield: Navaeh Lopez, jr., Eisenhower. Defender: Annie Rosales, so., Davis; Julie Covarrubias, jr., Davis; Alexxus Ramos, sr., Sunnyside; Jessica Marin, sr., Sunnyside; Laura Gonzalez, so., Sunnyside. GK: Taylor Poor, sr., West Valley.