CB parking passes, golf cart permits and reentry decals are on sale next week

CAROLINA BEACH — Sales of 2023 parking passes, golf cart permits and reentry decals will begin next week in Carolina Beach.

Starting Jan. 3, all permanent Carolina Beach residents, property owners and business owners can purchase golf cart permits at Town Hall. The permits are $60 per cart. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership — tax bill, lease copy, utility bill with Carolina Beach address — is required. Permits will also be available online or at the parking office beginning Jan. 17.

All other passes will go on sale on Jan. 17. These include:

Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach Residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).

Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach Residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. A fee of $20 will be charged for re-entry Decals obtained after March 31st. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Low Speed ​​Vehicle Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach Residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address). Non-residents may also purchase at a cost of $100 each.

CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD. Cost: $100 each; completed application required.

The passes will be available for purchase at Town Hall, the Carolina Beach parking office, or online.

