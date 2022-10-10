Cazenovia volleyball pulls out five-set win over Solvay – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Continuing to add to its win total, the Cazenovia girls volleyball team found success against a trio of Onondaga High School League opponents.

Of the three matches, the toughest, by far, was last Friday’s battle with Solvay, where the Lakers trailed, but then took over in the latter stages to beat the Bearcats in five sets.

Cazenovia won the opening set 25-20, but Solvay pulled out the second 25-21 and then ran away with the third set 25-16 to take a 2-1 advantage.

However, the Lakers would gain a big lead in the fourth set and win 25-14, setting up a final set where, in a race to 15 points, Cazenovia served well and closed it out 15-5.

Maren Smith picked up 13 kills and 16 digs, while Zoe McLean earned 10 kills and 23 digs. Ashley London finished with four kills.

On the back line, Becca Ziemba gained 20 assists and 10 digs, with Lucy Bliss earning 12 digs and nine assists. Corrine Albicker also earned 10 digs.

For Solvay, Ashley Filicia earned 23 assists and 14 digs, with Hannah Haaase amassing 10 kills and 26 digs. Naveah Baker piled up 35 digs and Jayde Coyne had 27 digs to go with her five aces.

The Lakers took on Hannibal last Tuesday night and swept the Warriors in three sets. Cazenovia next dealt with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown a night later and routed the Rebels 25-9, 25-13, 25-9.

With the win over Solvay, Cazenovia now stood at 10-2 on the season, and another big match looms Thursday against Skaneateles after a Tuesday visit from Phoenix.