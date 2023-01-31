Cayuga secures first district win

Jan. 30—Cayuga 58, Cross Roads 35

CAYUGA — The Cayuga Wildcats (1-4) picked up their first district win of the season in a 58-35 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats Friday evening.

Chase Hearell led the Wildcats in points with 17 on the night. Gunner Douglass followed him with 10 points. Whit Jenkins and Steven Wingfield rounded out the group with nine points. Cayuga prepares for round two of district as they travel to LaPoynor to play the Flyers Tuesday.

Neches 54, Wells 47

NECHES — The Neches Tigers (8-1) picked up their eighth consecutive win Friday in a 54-47 win over the Wells Pirates.

Collin Morgan and Roy Barrett continued their impressive seasons with 17 points each. Mike Barrett was their third-leading scorer with seven points. The Tigers host visiting Kennard Tuesday.

Palestine 47, Madisonville 39

MADISONVILLE — The Palestine Wildcats (3-2) got back in the win column Friday evening with a 47-39 win over the Madisonville Mustangs.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine — 10 — 11 — 14 — 12

Madisonville — 11 — 7 — 13 — 7

Taj’Shawn Wilson led the Wildcats with 15 points, four assists and four steals. K’Mari Gipson finished second with 13 points. Gerlle Abrams rounded out the trio with eight points, five rebounds and a block. Palestine Returns home Tuesday for their second district contest against the Rusk Eagles.

Westwood 59, Buffalo 56

PALESTINE — The Westwood Panthers (2-7) secured their second district win Friday in a narrow win over the Buffalo Bison.

Josh Davis led the Panthers with 20 points. Kaysn Dial was second on the list with 12 points and Cesar Evangelista was third with nine points. Westwood hosts the Elkhart Elks Tuesday for part two of their district rivalry game.