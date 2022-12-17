Cayuga County-area soccer players selected for all-state teams

The Citizen staff



Four Cayuga County-area soccer players have been picked for all-state teams, it was announced earlier this month.

Skaneateles’ Casey Kenan, Carter Corbett and Maddy Ramsgard, and Southern Cayuga’s Brandon Vanacore, were named among New York state’s best players.

The boys’ all-state team is decided by the United Soccer Coaches association, and is divided into two divisions: large school (Class AA and Class A) and small school (Class B, Class C and Class D).

Kenan, a senior defender, was named to the small school first team while Corbett was placed on the fourth team.

Leading the Lakers’ back line, Kenan and Corbett helped Skaneateles Capture its third straight NYSPHSAA Class B championship. Thanks to its Lockdown defense, Skaneateles registered nine shutouts in its final 10 games.

Kenan added three goals and six assists, and Corbett scored once.

Also included on the fourth team was the Chiefs’ Vanacore.

A two-year captain at goalkeeper, Vanacore helped lead the Chiefs to the Section III Class D title — the program’s first section championship since the early 2000s — and its first appearance in the NYSPHSAA semifinals.

Vanacore recorded 11 shutouts during the fall 2022 season, upping his career total to 26. A starter since freshman year, Vanacore wrapped up his varsity career with over 400 career saves.

The girls’ all-state team is picked by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. Teams are separated by classification.

Ramsgard, a senior midfielder at Skaneateles, was named to the Class B third team. She completed the season with eight goals and 16 assists, setting a single-season school record in the latter category.