Cavs size overwhelms short-handed Pistons

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 112-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena

OVERWHELMED – When Cleveland’s dynamic backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were ruled out, that was a clear win for the Pistons – well, for the Pistons defense, at least. But it also made Cleveland a much bigger, longer and tougher problem to solve defensively. And when Isaiah Stewart was limited by early foul trouble, the size disparity between Cleveland and the Pistons became a glaring and lethal deficiency for the Pistons, who were outscored 58-24 in the paint. The Pistons struggled with the defensive length of a Cleveland starting unit that included two 6-foot-6 guards and the twin Towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside, leading to 19 turnovers, including 10 for 17 Cleveland points in a first half that saw the Cavs take control of the game. Throw in the 13 shots Cleveland blocked, eight by Mobley, which effectively were live-ball turnovers. Contrast those 10 first-half turnovers to only four Pistons assists and you have an idea of ​​how much of a grind it was to generate any easy points. The closest the Pistons pulled in the second half came when Bojan Bogdanovic’s triple cut the deficit to 13. Cedi Osman answered with a banked three and Cleveland quickly rebuilt its lead to 22. It was that kind of night.

STILL OUT – Jalen Duren missed his third straight game with a left ankle sprain after being listed as “probable” on Thursday. Dwane Casey said two hours before tipoff that Duren would go through a pregame workout and then the medical team would make the call, so with two days off before they next play it seems they erred on the side of caution with the hope Duren would be 100 percent by Monday. With Duren out, the Pistons were again limited to two big men in Isaiah Stewart and Nerlens Noel, who played for the first time in two games earlier this week at Milwaukee after missing all of training camp and the season’s first seven games with a foot injury . Cleveland is a bad matchup when you go into a game with two big men and that’s how the game played out. Noel had to enter before the Midway point of the first quarter when Stewart picked up two fouls. When Stewart picked up a third midway through the second quarter, Casey waved at Kevin Knox after mentioning before the game that Knox was an option as an undersized center. Cleveland’s two 7-footers, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, combined for 28 points and 12 rebounds in the decisive first half. Noel played 19 minutes and finished with two points and six rebounds.