Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart

The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren’t the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we’re used to seeing.

However, the Cavs have still made it pretty clear that they are in a market for another wing, and the list of players they are rumored to be interested in keeps growing.

The newest name to add to this list is the Portland Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart.

Portland has given other teams signals that they are possibly going to be active ahead of the deadline. This includes possibly trading Hart or Jusuf Nurkic to a new team.

This is where the Cavs come into play. Chris Fedor who covers the Cavaliers For Cleveland Dot Com responded to a tweet about the Blazers’ future plans saying“Cavs fans: keep an eye on Josh Hart.”

Hart has played in the NBA for six seasons with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Trail Blazers. He’s primarily known for his defense, but can also contribute on offense at times too.

This season he’s averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor. Hart is also grabbing just over a Steal a game. One area that he excels at for his position is rebounding. The guard/forward is averaging 8.1 boards a game.

His potential fit on the Cavs is still a bit of a headscratcher.

Hart is listed at six-foot-five making him a true guard who can be stretched at times to play the three. Starting him at the wing doesn’t seem like a wise idea though being undersized and not being the Greatest shooter from distance either.

He’s shooting three at 33 percent on two attempts a game this season. For reference, Isaac Okoro is also shooting three at just over 33 percent while taking just over two attempts per game.

So if Cleveland’s plans for Hart would be for him to come in and stretch the floor, they may want to Rethink this plan.

