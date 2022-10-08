CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Louisville

Below you will find links to all of the CavaliersNow preview coverage of Saturday’s ACC football Matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Louisville Cardinals, including a complete preview of the game, injury reports, details on how to watch, listen to, or stream the game , betting previews, stat comparisons, and additional stories:

Game Details

Game: Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, October 8th at 12pm ET

Game Preview

Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

How to watch, listen, or stream

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Statistical Comparisons

Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6

Injury Report and Depth Chart

Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game

Betting Lines and FPI Matchup Predictor

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia’s Chances Against Louisville

Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

Additional Stories

Louisville Report’s Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville

UVA Football Roster Update: Which Freshmen Will Redshirt This Season?

WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense Is Improving

