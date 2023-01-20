Cavaliers vs Warriors Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/20/23

Golden State Warriors (22-23) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18)

January 20, 2023 7:30 pm EDT

The Line: Cleveland Cavaliers -7; Over/Under: –

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet Friday in NBA action at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are averaging 117.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting and allowing 117.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.3 points and 6.3 assists, while Jordan Poole is averaging 21 points and 4.4 assists. Klay Thompson is the third double-digit scorer and Andrew Wiggins is dishing 2.3 assists. The Golden State Warriors are shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. The Golden State Warriors are allowing 36 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are averaging 111.6 points on 48.2 percent shooting and allowing 107.1 points on 46.5 percent shooting. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points and 4.8 assists, while Darius Garland is averaging 21.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Evan Mobley is the third double-digit scorer and Jarrett Allen is grabbing 9.8 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers are shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc and 77.9 percent from the free throw line. The Cleveland Cavaliers are allowing 36.5 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.6 rebounds per game.

Trends

The Warriors are 6-16 ATS in their last 22 road games and 38-18-1 ATS in their last 57 Friday games. The Cavaliers are 17-7-1 ATS in their last 25 home games and 0-4 ATS in their last 4 Friday games. The over is 4-0 in Warriors last 4 overall. The over is 5-2 in Cavaliers last 7 home games. The Warriors are 7-0 ATS in the last 7 meetings in Cleveland and 16-5 ATS in the last 21 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Warriors have had issues on the road all year where they lose by an average of 7.5 points, and they’re on the end of a back to back with a game that includes overtime. The Cavaliers have the rest advantage, and they’re at home, where they win by an average of 8.2 points. The line is a bit thick, but I’m going to side with the Cavs anyway.