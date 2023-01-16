Cavaliers vs Pelicans Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/16/23

New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17)

January 16, 2023 3:00 pm EDT

The Line: Cleveland Cavaliers -6.5 / Over/Under: +223.5

(Click here for latest betting odds)

The New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers meet Monday in NBA action at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Let’s take a look at the odds, history, injuries and give out a pick for this game.

New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers are -6.5 point favorites with a ML price of -250. The over / under is set at 223.5 points.

New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers Last Meeting

The Cavs beat the Pelicans on January 31, 93-90, as 4.5 point favorites. The home team has won 7 of the last 10 meetings between the Cavaliers and Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

While the Pelicans are still down Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones is questionable with a back injury. The Cavs will continue to be without Dylan Windler and Dean Wade.

New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers Trends

The Pelicans are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games. The Cavaliers are 16-7-1 ATS in their last 24 home games and 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall. The over is 11-5 in Pelicans last 16 overall. The over is 9-4 in Cavaliers last 13 overall. The Pelicans are 9-3 ATS in the last 12 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to compete, but they have too many injuries to key players to trust against quality teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of those quality teams, rarely losing games they shouldn’t, and they win in the favorite role by an average of 8.1 points. I have no choice but to side with the Cavs here, as the Pels are too banged up.