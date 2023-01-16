Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven computer models

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17) will try to bounce back from their 110-102 loss to Minnesota when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) on Monday afternoon. Cleveland went 2-3 during its five-game road trip that concluded with a loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. New Orleans has won two of its last three games, beating Detroit by six points on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 3 pm ET. Cleveland is favored by 7 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans spread: Cavaliers -7

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans over/under: 222.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans money line: Cleveland -278, New Orleans +222

Why the Cavaliers can cover

New Orleans is on the fifth game of a road trip and is dealing with multiple key injuries. Leading scorer Zion Williamson (hamstring) and third-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (toe) are both sidelined, leaving the Pelicans without 46.8 points of production. They have only picked up seven wins in their last 20 trips to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers held a 14-point lead in the third quarter and led by three points heading into the fourth quarter of their loss to Minnesota on Saturday. They are led by star guard Donovan Mitchell, who averages 28.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Third-year point guard Darius Garland is chipping in 21.1 points and 7.7 assists for the Cavaliers, who are 6-3 in their last nine games against Western Conference opponents.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Cleveland is going to be tired following its 10-day road trip that featured games in five cities and three time zones. The wear and tear showed up when the Cavaliers blew their late lead against Minnesota on Saturday, and they only had one day to recover from that trip. Mitchell missed the morning shootaround on Saturday due to an illness, and he was held to 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

The Pelicans have won two of their last three games, despite not having Williamson and Ingram available. Center Jonas Valanciunas poured in 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Friday’s win against Detroit, knocking down 12 of 15 shot attempts. The Pelicans have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games against Cleveland, and they have won seven of the last eight meetings outright.

