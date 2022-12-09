Cavaliers vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven computer models

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 pm ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 16-9 overall and 11-1 at home, while the Kings are 13-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Kings and Cavaliers both enter Friday’s Showdown having won three of their last four games.

Cleveland is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Kings:

Cavaliers vs. Kings spread: Cavaliers -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Kings over/under: 222.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Kings money line: Cleveland -225, Sacramento +185

Featured Game | Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

While not quite a landslide, the Matchup between the Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 116-102 win at home. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a stellar game for Cleveland as he had 43 points and five assists in addition to six boards. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 29.0 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. However, Mitchell is listed as questionable for Friday’s contest with a leg injury.

The Cavaliers are scoring 111.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA. Defensively, Cleveland is giving up just 104.9 points per contest, the best mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 126-113 margin. The losing side was boosted by center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds along with seven assists. Sabonis is averaging 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

The Kings feature the NBA’s second-ranked scoring offense, averaging 119.3 points per game. Sacramento is knocking down 49.2% of its field goal attempts this season.

