Cavaliers vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Sacramento @ Cleveland
Current Records: Sacramento 13-10; Cleveland 16-9
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.96 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 pm ET Friday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the contest is anything like Sacramento’s 127-120 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 126-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Cleveland strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 116-102. Cleveland’s shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 43 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Kings are now 13-10 while the Cavaliers sit at 16-9. Cleveland is 11-4 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 4-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports – Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.
- Nov 09, 2022 – Sacramento 127 vs. Cleveland 120
- Jan 10, 2022 – Cleveland 109 vs. Sacramento 108
- Dec 11, 2021 – Cleveland 117 vs. Sacramento 103
- Mar 27, 2021 – Sacramento 100 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 22, 2021 – Sacramento 119 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 04, 2019 – Sacramento 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 07, 2018 – Sacramento 129 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 27, 2017 – Sacramento 109 vs. Cleveland 95
- Dec 06, 2017 – Cleveland 101 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 25, 2017 – Sacramento 116 vs. Cleveland 112
- Jan 13, 2017 – Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 09, 2016 – Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 08, 2016 – Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 100