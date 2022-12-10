Cavaliers vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Sacramento @ Cleveland

Current Records: Sacramento 13-10; Cleveland 16-9

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.96 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 pm ET Friday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the contest is anything like Sacramento’s 127-120 win from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 126-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 116-102. Cleveland’s shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 43 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Kings are now 13-10 while the Cavaliers sit at 16-9. Cleveland is 11-4 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 4-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 pm ET

Friday at 7:30 pm ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports – Ohio

Bally Sports – Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.