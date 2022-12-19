Cavaliers vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Utah Jazz (17-15) on Monday night. Cleveland picked up a pair of wins against Dallas last week, needing overtime to get past the Mavericks on Saturday. Utah had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 123-97 loss to Milwaukee.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. Cleveland is favored by 6 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222. Before Entering any Jazz vs. Cavaliers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread: Cavaliers -6

Cavaliers vs. Jazz over/under: 222 points

Cavaliers vs. Jazz money line: Cleveland -220, Utah +180

Cavaliers vs. Jazz picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be facing his former team for the first time on Monday night, as Cleveland traded Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and three unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell in the summer. That move has paid off thus far, as the Cavaliers have the third-best record in the NBA entering this game. Mitchell is averaging career Highs in points (29.5), shooting percentage (50.3), 3-point percentage (42.4) and minutes (36.9).

Cleveland has been nearly Untouchable at home this season, improving to an NBA-best 14-2 with its win over Dallas on Saturday. Utah has cooled off since its hot start to the campaign, and it is coming off a blowout loss to Milwaukee. The Jazz are riding a five-game road losing streak and are going to have trouble snapping that drought against the league’s best home team.

Why the Jazz can cover

The Mitchell trade has worked out well for Utah too. Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring (22.3) and rebounding (8.3), while Sexton is averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% shooting. However, Sexton is going to be sidelined on Monday night due to a hamstring injury.

Utah has won two of its last three games and is still in the Western Conference playoff picture as of now. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.9 points and 4.6 assists per game, pouring in 39 points in a win over New Orleans last week. The Jazz have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams and have covered the spread at a 10-2-1 clip in their last 13 games against Cleveland.

How to make Jazz vs. Cavaliers Picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.