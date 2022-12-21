Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer models

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) will be trying to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) in a battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night. Cleveland has won three of its last four games by double digits, including Monday’s 122-99 win over Utah. Milwaukee has won consecutive games over Utah and New Orleans, remaining atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. Cleveland is favored by 2 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 217.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks spread: Cavaliers -2

Cavaliers vs. Bucks over/under: 217 points

Cavaliers vs. Bucks money line: Cleveland -130, Milwaukee +110

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland cruised to a 122-99 win over Utah on Monday in what was Donovan Mitchell’s first game against his former team. Mitchell led seven players in double figures by scoring 23 points, while Jarrett Allen notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers’ decision to acquire Mitchell in the summer has paid off, as he ranks eighth in the NBA in scoring with 29.3 points per game.

Allen is averaging a team-high 10.3 rebounds and is blocking 1.3 shots per game, while guard Darius Garland ranks fifth in the league in assists per game (8.0). Milwaukee is expected to be playing without Khris Middleton, who has missed two straight games due to right knee soreness. Cleveland is 11-1 in its last 12 home games and has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won seven of its last nine games and is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, yet it is still an underdog in this game. The Bucks have already won two games against Cleveland this season and have a chance to clinch the season series on Wednesday. They are accustomed to playing without Middleton, as he has missed most of the year due to injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in Milwaukee’s 128-119 win over New Orleans on Monday night, going 17 of 22 at the Charity stripe. Veteran center Brook Lopez scored 30 points and Jrue Holiday added a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Milwaukee has won 10 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, suggesting that there could be some value on the Bucks as underdogs in this matchup.

