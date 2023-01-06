Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Getting Drug Tested by NBA After 71-Point Performance

Donovan Mitchell

Alex Goodlett/Getty

Donovan Mitchell doesn’t think it was a coincidence that the NBA drug-tested him after the Cleveland Cavaliers star put up 71 points in a single game on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, after the 26-year-old’s historic performance against the Chicago Bulls, both Mitchell and his teammate Robin Lopez were tested for performance-enhancing drugs by the league.

Mitchell Revealed the league’s timely decision on Twitter. “Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” he wrote, adding a handful of Laughing emojis.

ESPN confirmed the tests were issued to Mitchell and Lopez.

According to the outlet, the typical drug-testing policy for players, per the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the NBPA, includes four random tests for PEDS during the season and two during the offseason.

Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance was the most points scored in a game since 2006 when Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

Cleveland’s star also put up 11 assists and eight rebounds on Monday night.

On Friday, Mitchell and the Cavaliers will play in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.