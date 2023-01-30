Cavaliers Blowout Shorthanded Clippers With Solid Team Win

The Cavs have played a whirlwind of teams and games over the last week and a half.

They’ve played a number of games against teams that have decided to rest their starters and star players including both the Warriors and Bucks. That trend continued against the Clippers as both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out on sunday night.

The Cavs didn’t take advantage of their shorthanded opponent like they did against the Warriors and finished the game with a 23-point, 122-99 win over LA

The entire game was a complete blowout! Cleveland got themselves up to a 40-point lead at one point.

Cleveland started the game strong with a ton of energy on offense and Lockdown defense. They held the Clippers to just two Threes for the entire game and kept them under 100 points.

The Cavs also put together their biggest halftime lead of the season up by 30 points. They also held the Clippers to 34 points, which is the fewest amount of points the Cavs have let up in a half all season.

This offense and defense were all part of a fabulous team win by the Cavs. JB Bickerstaff played a total of 12 players on Sunday night and each of them was able to score at least one bucket.

But out of all the players, Cedi Osman was easily the one who stole the show.

He tied a career-high of 29 points while going seven-for-seven from three and 11-for-13 from the field. Cedi also passed Daniel Gibson on the Cavs’ all-time three-pointers made list.

This special night for the Cleveland forward was topped off with it being “Turkish Heritage Night” at the Field House. Osman was definitely playing with a little extra motivation in this game and it showed.

The Cavs will continue their homestand as they host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night where they’ll look to make it back-to-back wins.

