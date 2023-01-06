Cavaliers at Nuggets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season fueled by an incredible run by Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs star dropped 71 points in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Bulls. Cleveland followed that up by beating the Phoenix Suns by just a bucket to win its third straight game. Now. the Cavaliers’ prowess will really be tested when they take on the Denver Nuggets on the road. Denver is currently tied with Memphis for the top spot in the West. Cleveland beat one of the best teams in the conference with a 90-88 win over Phoenix on Wednesday.

.

