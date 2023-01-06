Cavaliers at Nuggets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season fueled by an incredible run by Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs star dropped 71 points in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Bulls. Cleveland followed that up by beating the Phoenix Suns by just a bucket to win its third straight game. Now. the Cavaliers’ prowess will really be tested when they take on the Denver Nuggets on the road. Denver is currently tied with Memphis for the top spot in the West. Cleveland beat one of the best teams in the conference with a 90-88 win over Phoenix on Wednesday.

Evan Mobley played Hero for the Cavs hitting a last-second jumper to win the game. It was Mobley’s first game-winning shot in the NBA. Mitchell came in with the assist and scored 20 points on the night as Caris LeVert led the team with 21.

Denver is coming off a huge win against the Los Angeles Clippers winning at home 122-91. Jamal Murray scored 18 points but he got 13 of those in the first to get the Nuggets out to a quick start.

