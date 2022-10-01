‘Cats Ready to Celebrate New Season at Hoops Mania
VILLANOVA, Pa. – The countdown is on to the start of the 2022-23 Villanova men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
As the calendar page turns to October, Villanova is set to host its annual student-focused celebration of the sport Saturday evening at Finneran Pavilion. The event gets underway at 7 pm Among its highlights are the introduction of the men’s and women’s teams; a 3-point shooting contest featuring a men’s player, a women’s player and a member of the student body; the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Final Four banner and ring presentation to returning team members; a short men’s basketball scrimmage and a dunk contest.
The night will conclude, as tradition dictates, with a special musical concert performed by a Mystery guest.
Tickets for this event were distributed to current Villanova students through a lottery. The event is officially sold out.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Villanova men’s basketball team will host the annual “Blue/White Scrimmage” in Finneran Pavilion at 7:30 pm Admission is free for this intrasquad session. Doors will open to the public at 7:15 pm
The Villanova men, led by head coach Kyle Neptune, open the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 vs. La Salle at Finneran Pavilion. The Villanova Women’s squad, coached by Denise Dillon, hosts an exhibition game vs. Jefferson University on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm before kicking off the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Marist.