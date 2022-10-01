‘Cats Ready to Celebrate New Season at Hoops Mania

VILLANOVA, Pa. – The countdown is on to the start of the 2022-23 Villanova men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

As the calendar page turns to October, Villanova is set to host its annual student-focused celebration of the sport Saturday evening at Finneran Pavilion. The event gets underway at 7 pm Among its highlights are the introduction of the men’s and women’s teams; a 3-point shooting contest featuring a men’s player, a women’s player and a member of the student body; the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Final Four banner and ring presentation to returning team members; a short men’s basketball scrimmage and a dunk contest.

The night will conclude, as tradition dictates, with a special musical concert performed by a Mystery guest.

Tickets for this event were distributed to current Villanova students through a lottery. The event is officially sold out.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Villanova men’s basketball team will host the annual “Blue/White Scrimmage” in Finneran Pavilion at 7:30 pm Admission is free for this intrasquad session. Doors will open to the public at 7:15 pm