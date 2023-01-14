CATS looking for artists to integrate art into new South End Station – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is continuing its expansion of public transportation options by unveiling a new LYNX Blue Line Station in South End.

In celebration of the new station, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is looking for artists living or working in the US to add art to the new South End Station. The deadline for artists to apply to the request for Qualifications is Jan. 20.

The location of the new station will be between East/West and New Bern stations because of how fast South End has grown.

Functional art opportunities are available throughout the station including Shelter windscreens, Shelter column cladding, platform pavement, fencing and benches.

The main design challenge of the new station is drawing new Riders into the station from walking points using tall, eye-catching elements.

The chosen artist or team will work with the project team to incorporate their designs into the construction of the new station. CATS is seeking artists who are used to working with local communities making the art accessible and meaningful to the public.

CATS will be choosing one artist or artist team with an all-inclusive budget of $125,000.

To learn more or to apply, please click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December Rolling blackouts)

Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December Rolling blackouts

©2023 Cox Media Group