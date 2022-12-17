Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees.

“We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”

Cat’s Cradle said they have seen an increase in adoptions recently as many will be adding a new pet to their families over the holidays, but they always need more homes for the kittens.

“Adopters are always needed especially right now for like youth cats, so anything above like six months… We have a lot of eight to nine-month-old cats in our system,” Rhodenizer said.

The cat cafe is hoping to get more Foster families in the new year so they can take more cats from the shelters.

Cat’s Cradle is hoping to fulfill all 37 of those adoptions by the end of the year.

“Normally we’re right around 600 adoptions per year so were right at that again this year, but we’re hoping to ramp it up at the end just to boost it,” she said.

Applications to adopt can be submitted on Cat’s Cradle’s website or in person.

“Since we’re not a shelter-based system and we’re Foster based, we do our meet and greets individually either here at our cat cafe downtown center or at Pet Smart during adoption events on the weekends,” Rhodenizer said.

Rhodenizer said all of their cats come spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated based on age and intake.

