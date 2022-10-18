Catholic Schools Superintendent Honored for Lifetime Contribution as Basketball Official

The association is the largest basketball officials’ organization in the world, with more than 14,500 members. Life Membership is its “Hall of Fame” and is the organization’s most prestigious award.

The recognition is given to officials for their Achievements on the court as an active basketball official as well as their significant contributions off the court – at the local, regional, and national levels – to basketball officiating, the game of basketball, and the community.

Fromuth started out as a high school and local college basketball official in 1986. During his time on the court, he worked numerous Berks County Championship games, a number of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District III Championship games and a PIAA State Championship game in 1995.

Although his active officiating days on the court ended in 1998, he remained very involved and has also held many leadership positions in officials’ organizations. Some of these positions include: Pennsylvania IAABO State President, Pennsylvania IAABO Secretary-Treasurer, Eastern PA IAABO Secretary-Treasurer, and Secretary-Treasurer of his local Berks County IAABO Board for the last 32 years. He is also a past President of the Berks County Basketball Officials Association.

For his leadership in basketball officiating and the game of basketball, Fromuth has previously been honored by the Berks County Basketball Officials, the Reading-Berks Basketball Association, the Pennsylvania State IAABO Bd. 162, the Eastern PA IAABO Bd. 163, Berks County IAABO Bd. 67 and IAABO International.