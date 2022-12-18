Catholic Memorial’s Vinny Coello leads the all-state volleyball team

Catholic Memorial’s Vinny Coello leads the all-state volleyball team

Catholic Memorial followed up an impressive run to the program’s fourth state championship this season by leading the way with three players named to the Badger Region Volleyball Association all-state teams.

Catholic Memorial junior outside hitter Vinny Coello was named the player of the year and joined Arrowhead’s Bennet Adams, Marquette’s Nate Flayter and Jack Fitterer, and Wauwatosa East’s Max Tome on the first team roster. Catholic Memorial Seniors Brady Oberfoell and Roman Rothermel were both named to the second team.

Here are the teams and Honorable mentions, with Milwaukee-area players listed in bold.

First Team

Bennett AdamsSr., Arrowhead; Jack FittererJr., Marquette; Nate Flayter, Sr., Marquette; Ben Heise, Sr., Middleton; Gavin Tate, Sr., Appleton North; Max TomSr., Wauwatosa East; Vinny CoelloJr., Catholic Memorial (POY)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button