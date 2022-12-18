Catholic Memorial’s Vinny Coello leads the all-state volleyball team

Catholic Memorial followed up an impressive run to the program’s fourth state championship this season by leading the way with three players named to the Badger Region Volleyball Association all-state teams.

Catholic Memorial junior outside hitter Vinny Coello was named the player of the year and joined Arrowhead’s Bennet Adams, Marquette’s Nate Flayter and Jack Fitterer, and Wauwatosa East’s Max Tome on the first team roster. Catholic Memorial Seniors Brady Oberfoell and Roman Rothermel were both named to the second team.

Here are the teams and Honorable mentions, with Milwaukee-area players listed in bold.

First Team

Bennett AdamsSr., Arrowhead; Jack FittererJr., Marquette; Nate Flayter, Sr., Marquette; Ben Heise, Sr., Middleton; Gavin Tate, Sr., Appleton North; Max TomSr., Wauwatosa East; Vinny CoelloJr., Catholic Memorial (POY)

Second Team

Ambrose Engling, Jr., Middleton; Justin IscheSr., Germantown; Brady OberfoellSr., Catholic Memorial; Roman RothermelSr., Catholic Memorial; Ethan SpragueSr., Wauwatosa East; Phinehas WileySr., Cedarburg

Third Team

Ty GeschkeSr., Union Grove; Cal HarrisSr., Kettle Moraine; Nate HigginsSr., Waukesha West; Ben JakuszSr., Germantown; Owen OttoSr., Hartford; Jackson PhillipsSr., Burlington

Honorable Mention

Max Bayer, Jr., Sussex Hamilton; Jade Breckheimer, Jr., Kaukauna; Ryan BrownSr., Catholic Memorial; Luke DeppeSr., Mukwonago; Hudson DresenJr., Union Grove; Brayden GallSr., Cedarburg; Ryan GeraciSr., Mukwonago; Ben GoedheerSr., Catholic Memorial; Grant Grassl, Sr., South Milwaukee United; Noah Harmon, Sr., Neenah; Alexander Heuer, Sr., Middleton; Ethan Jetzer, Jr., South Milwaukee United; Brady Koester, Jr., Kimberly; By Aidan Krueger-Beer, Sr., Wauwatosa East; Ben Krumbach, Sr., Madison Memorial; Charlie LipscombSr., Wauwatosa East; Logan MainkaSo., Pewaukee; Will MathisonJr., Kettle Moraine; James MaySr., Union Grove; Luka MomcilovicSo., Pewaukee; Matteo MorganoJr., Sussex Hamilton; Garrett MuellerSr., Brookfield East; Nate OlsonJr., Franklin; Will Phillips, Sr., Shorewood; Liam Richards, Sr., Appleton West; Ben SchneiderSr., Brookfield East; Cole SimiSr., Marquette; Danny Staskunas, Sr., West Allis; Mason Tienor, Sr., Kaukauna; Dan TurnerJr., Wilmot; Spencer Van EngenSr., Germantown; Miles Von RuedenJr., Marquette; Jackson WilhelmsonSr., Kenosha Indian Trail