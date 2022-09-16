Catholic golf sweeps top honors at Ozark Invitational

By Don Eskins (For OzarksSportsZone.com)

Springfield Catholic, behind Lyla Louderbaugh’s even par round of 71, claimed this year’s Ozark Invitational, held at Fremont Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Irish carded a tournament low 347 to grab this year’s Ozark title. Runner-up honors went to the Willard Tigers. The Tigers carded a 390, 11 strokes better than the third place Nixa Eagles who turned in a 401.

Things were a bit different at Ozark, for Catholic’s Fighting Irish, who struggled a bit on the Fremont front nine.

“Our top two players, Lyla and Grace Tiedemann, who finished out her day with an 82, did struggle somewhat on the front nine today. That’s something neither one of them are accustomed to. But they turned things around on the back side to finish well,” said Springfield Catholic head Coach Jeff Tebbenkamp. “The fact that they did turn things around tells you a lot about their character and that they can handle adversity.”

“When you play the game of golf eventually you’re going to run into some kind of adversity,” he said. “So when the wheels start to wobble a little bit, it’s a very positive thing for a coach, when he watches his kids weather the Storm to get their game back together. And that’s exactly what I saw today from Lyla and Grace.”

Louderbaugh shot a two over par 37 on the front side at Fremont but rallied on the backside to card a two under par 34 to close out her afternoon at an even par 71.

“I was hitting greens today but my lag putting wasn’t the best. So I was struggling to make putts,” said Louderbaugh. “But I figured things out on the backside. My lag putting was much better and I left the ball close to the hole for tap-ins. I didn’t have any three putts or bogeys on the backside to go along with two birdies.”

Louderbaugh’s back nine, not only helped her to finish the day even, but it also helped to earn her top medalist honors.

The tournament’s second best round went out to Marshfield’s Marlee Edgeman. Edgeman, who captured last year’s Class 2 individual state title, recorded a two over par 73.

PHOTOS: OZARK GOLF TOURNAMENT – CLICK HERE

“Marlee works extremely hard and her goal this year is to finish in the top three of every tournament,” said Marshfield Blue Jay head Coach Cheratin Hunter. “She’s playing some really great golf for us right now and we’re all so very proud of her.”

“I didn’t get off the tee as well as I would have liked to today, and although I did hit greens, I didn’t get close to the pin,” said Edgeman. “But my short game kept me in the mix of things.”

The Marshfield Blue Jay said that, to her, golf isn’t just about winning.

“While I do want to win, it’s just as important to me, to enjoy playing and to be with my friends,” said the Blue Jay junior. “If I win that’s good, but if I don’t, I just want to have fun. Isn’t that what high school’s all about.”

Rounding out the Fighting Irish’s scorecard, along with Louderbaugh’s 71 and Tiedemann’s 82 were: 3. Sarah Han 84, 4. Kellin Wiley 110 and 5. Audrey Moore 111.

Leading the way for the runner-up Willard Tigers was Kylee Hopper with an 83. Rounding out the Tiger’s scorecard was: 2. Aubrey Foster 93, 3. Emma Howard 106, 4. Sara White 108 and 5. Beka Dean 115.

The third place Nixa Eagles were led by Hannah Ellerman with a 95. Others contributing were: 2. Maci Pierce 98, 3. Abby Light 99, 4. Lily Austin 109 and 5. Ava Fry 122.

Top 10 Teams

1. Springfield Catholic – 347

2. Willard – 390

3. Nixa – 401

4. Logan-Rogersville – 418

5. Ozark – 419

6. Branson – 420

7. Greenwood – 436

8. Joplin – 435

9. Central – 439

10. Webb City – 457

Medalists

1. Lyla Louderbaugh – 71 – Springfield Catholic

2. Marlee Edgeman – 73 – Marshfield

3. Josey Roberts – 77 – Ozark

T4. March Mantala – 82 – Logan- Rogersville

T4. Grace Tiedemann – 82 – Springfield Catholic

6. Kylee Hopper – 83 – Willard

7. Sarah Han – 84 – Springfield Catholic

8. Maci Rogers – 87 – Branson

9. Shay Gaddis – 88 – Carthage

10. Aubrey Foster – 92 – Willard