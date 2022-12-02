Catholic Clash Renews Saturday with Mount Women’s Basketball Hosting Loyola

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-4) vs. LOYOLA (4-4)

Saturday, December 3rd | 1 p.m

Emmitsburg, Md. | Knott Arena

GAME NOTES (MSM) | WATCH | LIVE STATS | TICKETS

EMMITSBURG, Md. (December 2, 2022) – Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball renews the Catholic Clash Saturday, hosting the Loyola Greyhounds.

MOUNT UPDATE

Returning to the court after an 11-day hiatus, the Mountaineers seek a rebound from a 66-61 defeat to the Cornell Big Red November 21St. Jessica Tomasetti registered a career-high 23 points in the game to bring her season average to 9.8 per game. The Mount shot 37 percent from the floor to Cornell’s 45 percent.

Adding six triples in the Cornell game brought the season total to 32, which stands 10 behind last year’s pace. At the current rate Mount St. Mary’s is set to register 185 triples this year. Michaela Harrison is the team’s leader with nine to boost season numbers to 11.8 points per game, joining Natalie Villaflor (12.4) with double figure averages in scoring.

Junior Isabella Hunt is the Mount’s leader in rebounds (6.2), assists (3.6) and steals (2.0) for the season to go along with 31 points scored. For the fifth time as a Mountaineer, Hunt posted double-digit rebounds with 11 at Cornell.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS

Loyola looks to improve above .500 for the year after suffering a 62-40 loss to Toledo at home Wednesday. The Greyhounds have taken victories over UMBC, Monmouth, Bryant, and Delaware State.

In their loss against the Rockets, Loyola were without the services of leading scorer Taleah Dixon. The Baltimore native averages 16.1 points for her hometown squad, including 28 against George Mason and 26 more over Delaware State. Sophomore forward Lex Therien averages a double-double, crossing the threshold in five of the team’s games including 12 and 10 against Toledo.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

This is the 43rd time Mount St. Mary’s and Loyola meet, with the Mountaineers leading the all-time series 26-16. Last year, the Greyhounds toppled a three-game win streak for the Emmitsburgers with a narrow 56-55 contest in Baltimore. That gave Loyola an 11-10 advantage since the Mount jumped to Division I.

Loyola was also the Mount’s first-ever Women’s basketball opponent, with the Baltimoreans winning the Inaugural game 60-31 on December 4, 1973.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday’s game kicks off a three-game home stand. Pitt-Johnstown comes to Knott Arena Wednesday (Dec. 7) followed by UMBC next Saturday (Dec. 10).