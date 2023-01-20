Catherine McKenney co-founded an organization with the goal to improve cities
Former Somerset Ward Councilor Catherine McKenney has a new project in the works and plans to dive into key issues they highlighted during a bid for the Ottawa mayoralty last year.
McKenney announced Thursday the creation of a non-profit organization called CitySHAPES, co-founded with Neil Saravanamuttoo, an Economist who specializes in active transportation and recreation, that aims to spark change and build better cities across Canada.
The intention of the group is to Advocate for change, formulate policy and work with communities on priorities including climate change, active transportation such as cycling, affordable housing, transit and ending chronic homelessness, said McKenney (who uses they/them pronouns).
Those are the same issues McKenney championed during Ottawa’s Mayoral campaign in October when they came second to Mark Sutcliffe.
The new non-profit is “an opportunity for me to really focus on what I care very deeply about,” said McKenney. “And less on potholes,” they joked.
The goal is to help Engage citizens and municipal governments to implement the changes needed to make cities healthier, greener and more vibrant, McKenney said. The organization will also focus on the need for transparency and accountability in city budgets.
Collectively, municipal governments spend billions per year, but relatively little public attention is directed at how that money is spent, said McKenney and Saravanamuttoo.
It’s important to bring more scrutiny to municipal budgets, said Saravanamuttoo. Budgets should be more accessible, allowing everyone to understand them, he said.
McKenney said the new organization is a natural transition from their decades in municipal politics, with which they have been involved since the late 1990s.
McKenney worked for two progressive city councillors: Alex Munter and Diane Holmes, then shifted to federal politics in 2004 as a legislative assistant for former NDP MPs Ed Broadbent and Paul Dewar. McKenney returned to Ottawa city hall in 2008 as a senior advisor to then-deputy city manager, Steve Kanellakos.
McKenney was elected to two terms as Somerset Ward councillor, starting in 2014.
During their Mayoral campaign last fall, McKenney Promised to make the city greener and make Ottawa a world leader in reaching net-zero carbon emissions; provide more affordable housing; end chronic homelessness; freeze transit fares and offer free rides for everyone under 18; and increase transparency at city hall.
Work on those issues will continue with CitySHAPES, they said.
After a tough election campaign last fall, McKenney had said they were taking a break but wanted to continue working around social justice, housing and homelessness.
CitySHAPES is in its early stages and the organization is looking for funders, McKenney announced at a media conference Thursday. They also hope to make partnerships with other organizations.
McKenney and co-founder Saravanamuttoo, also the former chief Economist of the G20’s Global Infrastructure Hub, donated seed funding and are working as volunteers to get the organization off the ground.
The group has recruited three Advisors so far: Tyler Meredith, former senior economic Advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two Ministers of finance, who was also McKenney’s campaign co-chair in the mayoralty race; Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, executive director of the Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity; and Simone Thibault, a former executive in non-profit health and social service organizations.
Many of the details surrounding the new organization are still being worked out.
