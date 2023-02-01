Cathedral School Is Out Of This World. — Crookston Times

Cathedral is out of this world because we get to learn things about God! On Wednesdays we get to go to Mass and listen to the reading and we also get to serve at mass. We get to do morning prayer on Monday and Friday in the morning. We also get to pray the Rosary once a month with our whole school, usually in the chapel.

We get to do a fun week in the school year called Catholic Schools Week. During Catholic Schools Week we get to do fun activities like play, watch the teachers play the Seniors in volleyball, and the 6th graders get to play the teacher in volleyball too. We have service projects, dressup days, have different activities, lessons, and winter fun days like sledding or skating outside.

I love Cathedral School because it is so much fun and we get to learn a lot of things about God like what He does for us and stories from the Bible. In the fall time we get to do Rake-A-Thon. Before we go out to rake we eat some tasty pizza. When we are done eating we go and rake people’s yards.

All the teachers at Cathedral are so kind and they are all amazing. When we go to the gym we get to do different things like kickball, dodgeball, soccer, volleyball and hockey. We eat lunch and talk to each other. I love my friend so much because they are so kind to me and when I need help they help me with whatever.