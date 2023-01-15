Cathedral Arts Project marks 30 years of children’s arts education

Cathedral Arts Project marks 30 years of children's arts education

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Cathedral Arts Project, an organization that has shaped the lives of thousands of children living on the First Coast by providing access to arts education.

When I was a child, art classes were part of the school curriculum throughout elementary and middle school. Unfortunately, over the past four decades, for myriad reasons, funding for the arts has not been prioritized as an essential part of a well-rounded education. This is astonishing, given how many career paths hinge on skills developed through the creative process.

From architecture firms and marketing agencies to media organizations and manufacturing companies, creativity is fundamental to the business world. But the arts teach more than artistic skills and creative thinking. They teach innovation, perseverance and teamwork. And, perhaps most importantly, the arts allow us to discover our own voice and use it for good.

