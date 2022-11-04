Cathedral Arts Project Jacksonville CEO marks 20 years

The father stood up in the audience with tears falling down his face. He had just watched his daughter’s dance performance at a Cathedral Arts Project showcase in Jacksonville.

“I had happened to overhear him in a conversation with another parent before the show and he remarked that he didn’t even think his daughter would go out on the stage,” the Rev. Kimberly Hyatt, CEO of the arts education nonprofit, said. “After the performance, he could hardly believe his withdrawn little girl had come out on stage and come out of her shell. I have to think that after that day, he had much higher expectations for what she could achieve.”

Kimberly Hyatt is a 20-year CEO at Cathedral Arts Project, Jacksonville.

Hyatt, 57, has been on the front row to watch such transformations for 20 years, She was named Cathedral Arts’ first executive director in 2002.

Almost a decade earlier, a small group from St. Johns Cathedral launched the arts education program with one dance class. When Hyatt arrived, it had a few hundred students and a $70,000 budget.

To date, about 31,000 Duval County students have received instruction in dance, media arts, music, Theater and visual arts — about 1,300 annually in afterschool, school day and summer programs and cultural experiences — and the operating budget has grown to about $3.3 million a year.

