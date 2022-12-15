Cathedral Arts Project Golf Tournament raises $132,824

It is Nov. 28, the Cathedral Arts Project Hosted the sixth annual CAP Golf Tournament, presented by Fickling Construction, at Deerwood Country Club.

The event, chaired by CAP board member Alan Fickling, exceeded its goal and raised $132,824 in support of arts education for children in Northeast Florida. Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $620,000. It is the only golf tournament to support arts education along the First Coast.

Despite a rescheduled date due to Hurricane Ian, 27 teams enjoyed a beautiful day on the course. The Cecil W. Powell Co. team took home the grand prize with the best net score of the day, followed by Cornelius, Schou & Leone LLC in second place and Weather Engineers in third.

Golfers, staff and volunteers attended an Awards ceremony, with Fickling, CAP Vice President of Development Janette Allen and CAP Vice President of Programs Luisa Reis speaking about the importance of arts education for children in Northeast Florida.

A video showcasing CAP’s world drum class at Hyde Park Elementary School was also shown, giving attendees an inside look at a CAP Classroom and providing a firsthand account of the impact CAP’s programs have on the children who participate.





“It is such an honor to again host this tournament to raise funds that provide essential arts education for the children in our community,” said Fickling. “The Dedication and generosity of our sponsors, committee, volunteers and staff is unmatched as we continue to grow this event and Empower every child’s creative spirit through the arts.”

“If your nonprofit is lucky enough to have a Volunteer like Alan Fickling, cherish them,” said CAP President and CEO Rev. Kimberly L. Hyatt. “Alan came to me a decade ago with an idea to hold a golf tournament. Not only did he wait a few years until we felt comfortable adding this to our mix, but he took responsibility for bringing his idea to fruition, including planning, fundraising and execution. And he continues to do so year after year.”

CAP recognized those who made the tournament a success, including the golf tournament committee: Nader Farhat, PwC; Marty Kern, Constellation Brands; Robbie Manners, Bank of America Private Bank; Steve McCall, Florida Paint Company; Alan Pickert, Terrell Hogan; Larry Turknett, J. Williams Construction; and Bill Warden, Black Knight Financial Services.

The seventh annual CAP Golf Tournament will be held in fall 2023.